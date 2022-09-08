Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.19

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

