Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,875,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,122,000 after buying an additional 64,938 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

