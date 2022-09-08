Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $769,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $188.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

