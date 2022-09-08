Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $94.41. 12,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,080. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

