Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 60 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.00. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average is $250.40. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

