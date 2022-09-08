Paragon Care Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th.
Paragon Care Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Paragon Care Company Profile
See Also
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.