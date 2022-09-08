PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 12,599 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

