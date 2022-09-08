P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 1,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,861. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

