P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 334,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Spindletop Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,944,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

