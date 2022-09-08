P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $3.82 Million in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 6.68% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,734,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,479,000.

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 395,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

