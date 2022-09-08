Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,047 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $68,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

