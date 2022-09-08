OVR (OVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million

OVR (OVR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One OVR coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OVR has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OVR

OVR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

