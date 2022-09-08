Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s 8th Largest Position

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,964,180 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.08% of Oracle worth $2,391,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

