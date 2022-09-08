Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):
- 9/1/2022 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 8/26/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Open Text Trading Up 1.2 %
Open Text stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $54.74.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
