Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

9/1/2022 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/26/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

8/15/2022 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/5/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2022 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Open Text Trading Up 1.2 %

Open Text stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after buying an additional 899,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

