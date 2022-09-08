Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.06 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $210.52 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

