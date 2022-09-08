Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.