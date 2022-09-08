Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stake Cut by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO Stock Up 7.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

OLO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 35,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

