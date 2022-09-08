Oiler 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,066.00 (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Oiler has a market capitalization of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oiler alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030546 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00042559 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler (OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.