NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

