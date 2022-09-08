NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $338.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

