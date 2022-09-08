NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,956,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $348.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.