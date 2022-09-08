Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $724,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

