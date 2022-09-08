Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Novanta Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. Novanta has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

