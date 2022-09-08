Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$7.94. Approximately 37,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 48,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$470.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

