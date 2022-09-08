Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $45,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,714.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 976,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,594,000 after purchasing an additional 966,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,380. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

