Northcoast Research Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to “Buy”

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,270 shares of company stock worth $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

