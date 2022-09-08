Northcoast Research Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Buy”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $188.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Trading Up 4.8 %

Ecolab stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

