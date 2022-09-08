North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.80

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.80 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 48411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

North West Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel bought 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

