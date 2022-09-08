Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.93. Noah shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,042 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.
Noah Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $915.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.
Institutional Trading of Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
See Also
