Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.93. Noah shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,042 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Noah Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $915.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Trading of Noah

About Noah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

