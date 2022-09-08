NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target Raised to €59.80 at Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,746. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.