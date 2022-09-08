NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $31.30

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $41.10 to $31.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NYSE NIO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

