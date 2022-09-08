NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.20

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and traded as low as $35.36. NEXT shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

