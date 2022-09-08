Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.7% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

