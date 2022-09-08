NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,315,855 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.20.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.