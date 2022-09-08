Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 64,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.