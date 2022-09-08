Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.
Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 64,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
