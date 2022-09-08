Neurotoken Market Capitalization Tops $181,652.58 (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 73.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $181,652.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

Neurotoken (CRYPTO:NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

