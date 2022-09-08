NetApp (NTAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $105.00.

8/23/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $78.00.

8/16/2022 – NetApp is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/15/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 3,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

