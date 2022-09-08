NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 1,120,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

