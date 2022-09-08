Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.29. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,238 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $703.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

