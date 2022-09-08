Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

