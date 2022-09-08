National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
National Tyre & Wheel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.88.
National Tyre & Wheel Company Profile
