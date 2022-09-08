National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.88.

National Tyre & Wheel Limited engages in the distribution and marketing of motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company products include truck and bus tires, agricultural and off-the-road tires, industrial tires, and original equipment tires and wheel packages.

