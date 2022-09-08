National Pension Service Sells 6,211 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $91,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

