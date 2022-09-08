National Pension Service Has $94.25 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $94,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 190,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

