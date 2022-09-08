National Pension Service Has $81.96 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $81,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.20 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $883.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

