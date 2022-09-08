National Pension Service Has $80.23 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $80,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $294.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

