National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $98,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

