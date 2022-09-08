National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,101 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CSX were worth $113,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 333.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
