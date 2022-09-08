National Pension Service Buys 314,163 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 314,163 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Devon Energy worth $84,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

