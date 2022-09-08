National Pension Service Buys 203 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Booking worth $129,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,872.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,891.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,063.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.