National Pension Service Acquires 4,629 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $88,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.